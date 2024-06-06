TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,959,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,344,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 299,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 277,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 292,871 shares of company stock worth $4,739,475 and sold 49,390 shares worth $897,700. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

