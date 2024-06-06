TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.67 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.