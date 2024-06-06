TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.09 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

