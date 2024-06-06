TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $587,520 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

