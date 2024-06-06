TD Asset Management Inc Invests $5.20 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $484,549.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,031 shares of company stock worth $2,493,174. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

