TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

