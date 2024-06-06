TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 14,848 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 757,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 231,690 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 471.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AG opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.