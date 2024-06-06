TD Asset Management Inc Sells 10,800 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.7 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.