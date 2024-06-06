TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,240,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,266,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFT. TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

