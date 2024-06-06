TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,100 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 4,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,678,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NewMarket by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $543.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $396.07 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.