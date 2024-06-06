TD Asset Management Inc Sells 320,686 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,686 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

EDR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,798,422. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

