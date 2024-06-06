TD Asset Management Inc Sells 42,708 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

