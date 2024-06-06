TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Nuvei worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Nuvei by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

