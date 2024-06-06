TD Cowen Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $473.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $445.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12-month low of $288.72 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

