Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telefónica Price Performance
NYSE TEF opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.
Telefónica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Telefónica Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
