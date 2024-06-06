TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 123,033.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,758,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after buying an additional 167,445 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

PENN opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

