TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,959 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

National Vision Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

