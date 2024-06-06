TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 50,200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FHI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

