TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 62,800.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,517,000 after purchasing an additional 70,369 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

