TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26,858.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

