TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 26,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $26.77 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

