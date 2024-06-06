TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 44,716.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,170,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPBD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Upbound Group stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

