TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 221,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 128.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WHD opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,759 shares of company stock worth $31,027,489. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

