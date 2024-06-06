TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 60,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 395.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

