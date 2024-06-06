TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,623,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.