TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 52,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

FLO opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

