TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 74.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $120.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.