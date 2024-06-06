The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $449.21 and last traded at $453.00. Approximately 365,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,320,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

