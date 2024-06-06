The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $125,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $66,842,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $51,031,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $15,600,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after purchasing an additional 953,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. HSBC cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.