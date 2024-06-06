The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $225,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

