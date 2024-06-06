The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $231.48

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.48 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.11). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,771,266 shares traded.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,395.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.64.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Mercantile Investment Trust
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.