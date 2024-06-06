The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ODP. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ODP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

