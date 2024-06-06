The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

