Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 8,141 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,416,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,181,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

