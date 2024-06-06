Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 8,141 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,416,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,181,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.
- On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.
- On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40.
- On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.
Tile Shop Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.38. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
