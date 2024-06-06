Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $1,784,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Toast by 31.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toast by 481.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,260 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

