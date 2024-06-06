Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.30. Top Ships shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 10,396 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
