Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.30. Top Ships shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 10,396 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Top Ships alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TOPS

Top Ships Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.