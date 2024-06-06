TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,361.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $788.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,364.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

