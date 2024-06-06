TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 2,060 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.

TMDX stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -397.32 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

