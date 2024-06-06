TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,804,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $135.09 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $144.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $393,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,196 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,905. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

