Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 370 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 18.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after buying an additional 231,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after buying an additional 81,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

