Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in GXO Logistics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GXO opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.