Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.15 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 815,737 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.