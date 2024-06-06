Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 524,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 88,836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

