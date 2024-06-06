Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 37.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 50.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

