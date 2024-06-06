Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 150 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $180.59 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

