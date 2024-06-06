Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PB opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

