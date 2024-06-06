Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,929,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

OWL opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.