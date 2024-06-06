Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after buying an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

