Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $72,627,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

