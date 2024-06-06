Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 836,474 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hasbro by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 356,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

